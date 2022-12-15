Speed Option: Bills host the Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday. The Bills will attempt to add to their current four-game win streak while the Dolphins will try to end a two-game slide of their own. Watch the video below or read on for a quick review of Miami’s season so far.

Dolphins game results 2022

Until two weeks ago, the Dolphins had won every game this season that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started and finished. This included their Week 3 win over the Bills. However, in the last two weeks Miami has gone 0-2 with Tagovailoa on a West Coast trip against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins head coach: Mike McDaniel

McDaniel is in first year as an NFL head coach. He spent four years as the Niners’ run-game coordinator, and one season as their offensive coordinator, before getting the job in Miami. He is 8-5 (0.615 W-L%).

Dolphins offensive coordinator: Frank Smith

Smith is in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator. Last season he was the run-game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins’ offense is ranked ninth in points per game and seventh in yards per game.

Dolphins defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer

Boyer is in his third season as Miami’s defensive coordinator. He is one of the few cases of a coordinator keeping his job when a new head coach takes over. Boyer started his tenure under Brian Flores, and is continuing it under McDaniel. His defense is ranked 23rd in points per game against and 20th in yards per game against.

Dolphins offensive starters

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa RB: Raheem Mostert ^

Raheem Mostert ^ WR: Tyreek Hill *

Tyreek Hill * WR: Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle WR: Trent Sherfield

Trent Sherfield TE: Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki LT: Terron Armstead ^

Terron Armstead ^ LG: Robert Jones

Robert Jones C: Connor Williams ^

Connor Williams ^ RG: Robert Hunt

Robert Hunt RT: Brandon Shell ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Dolphins defensive starters

DE: Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins NT: Raekwon Davis

Raekwon Davis DE: Zach Sieler

Zach Sieler LB: Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips LB: Elandon Roberts

Elandon Roberts LB: Jerome Baker

Jerome Baker LB: Bradley Chubb ^

Bradley Chubb ^ CB: Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard CB: Kader Kohou

Kader Kohou S: Eric Rowe

Eric Rowe S: Jevon Holland

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie