Speed Option: Bills host the Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday. The Bills will attempt to add to their current four-game win streak while the Dolphins will try to end a two-game slide of their own. Watch the video below or read on for a quick review of Miami’s season so far.
Dolphins game results 2022
Until two weeks ago, the Dolphins had won every game this season that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started and finished. This included their Week 3 win over the Bills. However, in the last two weeks Miami has gone 0-2 with Tagovailoa on a West Coast trip against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7 (1-0)
- Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38 (2-0)
- Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (3-0)
- Cincinnati Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 (3-1)
- New York Jets 40, Dolphins 17 (3-2)
- Minnesota Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 (3-3)
- Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 (4-3)
- Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27 (5-3)
- Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32 (6-3)
- Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17 (7-3)
- Bye week
- Dolphins 30, Houston Texans 15 (8-3)
- 49ers 33, Dolphins 17 (8-4)
- Chargers 23, Dolphins 17 (8-5)
Dolphins head coach: Mike McDaniel
McDaniel is in first year as an NFL head coach. He spent four years as the Niners’ run-game coordinator, and one season as their offensive coordinator, before getting the job in Miami. He is 8-5 (0.615 W-L%).
Dolphins offensive coordinator: Frank Smith
Smith is in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator. Last season he was the run-game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins’ offense is ranked ninth in points per game and seventh in yards per game.
Dolphins defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer
Boyer is in his third season as Miami’s defensive coordinator. He is one of the few cases of a coordinator keeping his job when a new head coach takes over. Boyer started his tenure under Brian Flores, and is continuing it under McDaniel. His defense is ranked 23rd in points per game against and 20th in yards per game against.
Dolphins offensive starters
- QB: Tua Tagovailoa
- RB: Raheem Mostert ^
- WR: Tyreek Hill *
- WR: Jaylen Waddle
- WR: Trent Sherfield
- TE: Mike Gesicki
- LT: Terron Armstead ^
- LG: Robert Jones
- C: Connor Williams ^
- RG: Robert Hunt
- RT: Brandon Shell ^
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Dolphins defensive starters
- DE: Christian Wilkins
- NT: Raekwon Davis
- DE: Zach Sieler
- LB: Jaelan Phillips
- LB: Elandon Roberts
- LB: Jerome Baker
- LB: Bradley Chubb ^
- CB: Xavien Howard
- CB: Kader Kohou
- S: Eric Rowe
- S: Jevon Holland
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
