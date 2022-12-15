Back when the Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills under the scorching South Beach sun in Week 3, fans of both teams were looking forward to the Week 15 rematch in Orchard Park, NY.

The elements certainly played a factor in the first meeting, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Saturday night’s rematch under the lights at Highmark Stadium will surely feature snow in the forecast when the Bills look to squish the Fish.

Bills vs. Dolphins shaping up to be snowy affair

Saturday night’s primetime clash between the Bills and the Dolphins in Orchard Park is shaping up to be a snowy affair, with plenty of lake effect snow in the forecast.

OL Ryan Bates, DT Jordan Phillips to miss Dolphins game

When the Bills tangle with the Dolphins under the Highmark Stadium lights on Saturday night, they will be without two key starters: offensive lineman Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Cole Beasley knew he ‘still wanted to play’

Newly-signed wide receiver Cole Beasley admits he made some mistakes and wished he had handled things differently during his first go-round with the Bills. Before re-signing with Buffalo, Beasley said he worked on those issues and made sure he was on the same page with head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Now, Beasley has a real chance to make a difference on Buffalo’s offense after reuniting with Josh Allen.

Even more Bills news and notes

The NFL’s owners signed off on the lease deal for the Bills’ new stadium and on a lease extension for Highmark Stadium. Plus, a review of Josh Allen’s performance vs. the Jets and detailing what goes into the injection Allen receives for his elbow, whether the Bills have found their optimal starting offensive line, and more!

