Back when the Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills under the scorching South Beach sun in Week 3, fans of both teams were looking forward to the Week 15 rematch in Orchard Park, NY.
The elements certainly played a factor in the first meeting, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Saturday night’s rematch under the lights at Highmark Stadium will surely feature snow in the forecast when the Bills look to squish the Fish.
Bills vs. Dolphins shaping up to be snowy affair
Saturday night’s primetime clash between the Bills and the Dolphins in Orchard Park is shaping up to be a snowy affair, with plenty of lake effect snow in the forecast.
- Be careful what you wish for. Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel wants it colder for Bills game - newyorkupstate.com
- Can Dolphins survive in snow? Forecast shows Orchard Park in storm’s target zone - newyorkupstate.com
- Tagovailoa, Dolphins have right ‘mindset’ for Buffalo weather - ESPN.com
- Are Dolphins serious? Miami used these in LA’s dome ahead of Bills game in freezing Buffalo - newyorkupstate.com
OL Ryan Bates, DT Jordan Phillips to miss Dolphins game
When the Bills tangle with the Dolphins under the Highmark Stadium lights on Saturday night, they will be without two key starters: offensive lineman Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.
- Bills rule out OL Ryan Bates and DT Jordan Phillips for Week 15 vs. Dolphins - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills’ injury updates: Matt Milano, Ryan Bates remain out of practice - Buffalo News
Cole Beasley knew he ‘still wanted to play’
Newly-signed wide receiver Cole Beasley admits he made some mistakes and wished he had handled things differently during his first go-round with the Bills. Before re-signing with Buffalo, Beasley said he worked on those issues and made sure he was on the same page with head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Now, Beasley has a real chance to make a difference on Buffalo’s offense after reuniting with Josh Allen.
- Wide receiver Cole Beasley on Bills’ return: ‘I just knew I still wanted to play’ - Buffalo News
- ‘I’m happy to be back.’ Beasley may find important role to keep drives alive - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills, WR Cole Beasley on ‘same page’ with expectations - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- “This is the place I belong” | Cole Beasley comes out of retirement to be reunited with the Bills - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
The NFL’s owners signed off on the lease deal for the Bills’ new stadium and on a lease extension for Highmark Stadium. Plus, a review of Josh Allen’s performance vs. the Jets and detailing what goes into the injection Allen receives for his elbow, whether the Bills have found their optimal starting offensive line, and more!
- NFL owners approve lease deal for new Bills stadium, lease extension for Highmark - Buffalo News
- NFL owners approve lease extension at Highmark Stadium - WGR 550
- Jim Kubiak: How Jets’ use of wide 9 made things more difficult for Bills’ Josh Allen - Buffalo News
- Ryan O’Halloran: Bills quarterback Josh Allen reveals PRP injection for elbow. What is the process? - Buffalo News
- Bills All-22 film review: Checking in on the OL’s 2022 performance across the board - The Athletic (subscription required)
- For Stefon Diggs, small market is no obstacle to deals - Buffalo News
- Bills Notebook: A week after knee surgery, Von Miller happy to rejoin his teammates - Buffalo News
