Bills rule out Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates ahead of Dolphins game

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced via his weekly session on WGR 550 that both right guard Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips have been ruled out for Saturday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins.

Coach McDermott has ruled OL Ryan Bates and DT Jordan Phillips out for Saturday's game.

The decision came as no surprise, with neither player having practiced this week. Bates is trying to recover from what was listed as a low ankle sprain suffered on Sunday during the Bills’ Week 14 victory over the New York Jets. Phillips injured his shoulder the week before in Buffalo’s win over the New England Patriots, and hasn’t been a participant in practice since.

McDermott also said that linebacker Matt Milano, who has been working through a knee injury for the past two weeks, would practice in some capacity today. This is the same program that the team used with Milano last week, as he sat two days and was limited the third. The limited work didn’t keep Milano out of last week’s game, and, after the Bills posted their final injury report, it appears it won’t keep him out of this week’s, either.

Thursday injury report

It also would appear that the Bills will get fullback Reggie Gilliam, who was dealing with an ankle injury, back this week. Additionally, defensive tackle Ed Oliver won’t miss any game time with the pectoral injury he acquired during the Jets game. Both Gilliam and Oliver finished off the week with a full day of practice, and they, along with Milano, head into the weekend with no game day designation.