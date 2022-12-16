The Buffalo Bills continue their AFC East revenge tour on Saturday night when the Miami Dolphins come to Highmark Stadium for a snowy prime time showdown.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by previewing some of the big positional battles to watch as the Bills seek to avenge their 21-19 loss to the Dolphins back in Week 3.

Previewing Bills vs. Dolphins, Round 2

Bills fans have had the Week 15 rematch with the Dolphins circled on their calendars ever since Buffalo fell to Miami under the sweltering South Beach sun back in September.

We dissect the key storylines to follow in the game, including analyzing what role the snow will play, why Buffalo’s offense needs to rediscover its third-down magic, whether Buffalo’s secondary is up to the task of slowing down Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins’ aerial attack, why Miami’s red-hot offense is suddenly struggling, how punter Sam Martin approaches punting in Highmark Stadium’s strong winds, and more!

Ryan Bates, Jordan Phillips to miss Dolphins game

When the Bills and Dolphins take the field under the Highmark Stadium lights on Saturday night, Buffalo will be missing offensive lineman Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, while Miami will be without safeties Elijah Campbell and Eric Rowe.

Buffalo Bills playoff scenarios Week 15

The Bills can wrap up another postseason appearance with a win over the Dolphins on Saturday night. Below, we run down the other playoff-clinching scenarios for Buffalo.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn what senior offensive assistant Mike Shula, son of former Dolphins head coach Don Shula, is doing to help Buffalo prepare to take down Miami, relive how the Bills nearly kept the Dolphins from being undefeated during the 1972 season, examine Buffalo’s biggest needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings