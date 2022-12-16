Bills-Dolphins game to be played in lake effect snow warning

We’ve heard the warnings all week, and as of Friday morning, those have become official: the Buffalo Bills’ Saturday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins will take place during a literal lake effect snow warning, with roughly a foot of accumulation expected on Saturday and early into Sunday, according to multiple local meteorologists.

Orchard Park has been upgraded to a Lake Effect Snow Warning, set to kick in Friday night & run through the weekend. A narrow but intense plume of accumulation could yield more than a foot of snow where squalls persist. Welcome to WNY, @MiamiDolphins #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/QQ1sRJMOkT — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 15, 2022

❄️ BILLS GAME SNOWCAST! ❄️

Ok #BillsMafia - here's what to expect!

◾️ 5 inches for your tailgate

◾️ 8 inches by kickoff

◾️ 10-12 on your way home

Stay safe and have fun!@WKBW @BuffaloFAMbase @BillsMafiaBabes pic.twitter.com/FoOH1OQ0Kr — Katie Morse (@KatieMorseNews) December 16, 2022

Bundle up, Bills fans, it's looking snowy! ❄



News 4's @ToddSantos4 details what to expect for Saturday's lake-effect snow, and 2-4 inches falling at Highmark Stadium during the Bills-Dolphins game is possible.



FULL FORECAST: https://t.co/2AiXx8sJ7C pic.twitter.com/cpd7hWSs2S — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) December 16, 2022

While the snow will undoubtedly be present on the field during the game, if these forecasts hold true, this might not be the type of accumulation that will severely impact on-field conditions and overall game plans. The report from WKBW’s Katie Morse, in particular, notes that the bulk of the accumulation will come before kickoff — and while it might be a chore for Buffalo’s grounds crew to keep the playing surface clear, the seasoned members of that crew have likely dealt with worse.

The news is probably more pertinent to fans traveling to and from the stadium. Drive safely, everyone, and make sure you have a shovel handy.