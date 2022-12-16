Reid Ferguson is in Buffalo, and Blake Ferguson is packing his bags getting ready to head to Buffalo, as they bring you another episode of After the Snap.

This episode will cover the heartbreaking news of the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, and the direction of the football program going forward.

It’s also Ferguson Bowl Week, and the brothers will be talking all things Miami Dolphins versus Buffalo Bills headed into Week 15 of the regular season.

This is the first episode for After the Snap as part of the SB Nation family. Buffalo Rumblings and The Phinsider are happy to have both Reid and Blake as part of the family, and we hope that you enjoy the show.

