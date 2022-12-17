Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Buffalo Bills are set to face the last foe on their slate of three consecutive AFC East games. They were victorious over the New England Patriots and the New York Jets in the two previous games, but are now set to take on a Miami Dolphins team that survived the heat earlier in the season to beat the Bills, 21-19, in Miami Gardens.

The high temperatures at Hard Rock Stadium were a factor in the last matchup between the Bills and Dolphins, causing cramps, dehydration, and exhaustion in players on both sides. Many believed Miami had an advantage in the game since the Bills’ sideline was bathed in direct sunlight from the scorching Florida sun.

However, the Bills will play the Dolphins in Buffalo on Saturday, and have the chance to flip the script. Another lake-effect snowstorm is probable to hit the Buffalo area before and during the game, leaving behind possibly more than a foot of snow in its path. For a Miami team that needed sideline heaters last week in Southern California while playing the Los Angeles Chargers in 55-degree weather, Saturday’s snow could spell trouble.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the game live.

Bills-Dolphins game details

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Saturday, December 17, 2022 Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

8:15 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather Forecast: Snow, heavy at times, with lows in the 20s. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Snow, heavy at times, with lows in the 20s. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Referee: Bill Vinovich

Bills-Dolphins betting line

Line: Bills -7

Bills -7 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Dolphins TV info

Television broadcast: Nationwide on NFL Network, CBS locally

Nationwide on NFL Network, CBS locally Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), Laura Okmin and Peter Schrager (sideline reporters)

Bills-Dolphins stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Bills-Dolphins radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

