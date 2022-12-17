The Buffalo Bills will look to continue their AFC East revenge tour when they host the Miami Dolphins in a big showdown with major postseason ramifications.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the primetime game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.
Bills-Dolphins predictions
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s home game vs. the Dolphins will play out.
- How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Dolphins rematch - Buffalo News
- Dolphins at Bills spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 15 NFL game on Saturday - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills vs. Dolphins: Keys to the game, Sal’s prediction for primetime showdown - Democrat & Chronicle
- Game Predictions | Bills vs. Dolphins | Week 15 - BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 15 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 15 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN.com
- NFL Week 15 expert picks and odds for Giants vs. Commanders, Bills vs. Dolphins and every other game - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Game predictions, picks, odds - USA Today
- Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Prediction: AFC East's Top Teams Meet Again - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews
- NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 15 predictions - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Weather won’t be good, but it favors the Bills - Buffalo News
How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins
While many members of Bills Mafia will be at Highmark Stadium cheering on Buffalo vs. Miami, for those of you who didn’t/couldn’t make the trip, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: NFL Week 15 time, TV channel, free live stream - newyorkupstate.com
- What channel is Bills vs. Dolphins game on? TV, live stream, radio - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Dolphins | How to watch, stream and listen | Week 15 - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Learn why Bills fans who are watching the game on television will not get one of Fox’s top broadcast teams, and hear about one Bills fan who’s really excited that the team brought back wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley for the stretch run.
- Alan Pergament: Bills fans get a secondary Fox team for NFL Network date with Miami - Buffalo News
- Voice of the Fan: Bills’ boys are back, including some Cole for Christmas - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins preview: Five key Buffalo players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins preview: Five key Miami players to watch in Buffalo - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins Week 15 game taking place in lake effect snow warning - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins Week 15 injury report: Two ruled out, two starters good to go - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins preview: Can Buffalo exploit Miami’s offensive struggles? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins game preview: Christian Wilkins is a matchup problem - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins tailgate recipe: Buffalo Crisp Mac & Cheese - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...