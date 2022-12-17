 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Rumblinks, 12/17: Bills game night vs. Dolphins

Score predictions, key matchups to watch, and more as the Bills look for revenge

By John Boccacino
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will look to continue their AFC East revenge tour when they host the Miami Dolphins in a big showdown with major postseason ramifications.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the primetime game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.

Bills-Dolphins predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s home game vs. the Dolphins will play out.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

While many members of Bills Mafia will be at Highmark Stadium cheering on Buffalo vs. Miami, for those of you who didn’t/couldn’t make the trip, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn why Bills fans who are watching the game on television will not get one of Fox’s top broadcast teams, and hear about one Bills fan who’s really excited that the team brought back wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley for the stretch run.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

In This Stream

Bills vs. Dolphins Week 15 coverage: News, previews, updates, and more

View all 34 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...