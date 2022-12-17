The Buffalo Bills will look to continue their AFC East revenge tour when they host the Miami Dolphins in a big showdown with major postseason ramifications.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the primetime game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.

Bills-Dolphins predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s home game vs. the Dolphins will play out.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

While many members of Bills Mafia will be at Highmark Stadium cheering on Buffalo vs. Miami, for those of you who didn’t/couldn’t make the trip, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn why Bills fans who are watching the game on television will not get one of Fox’s top broadcast teams, and hear about one Bills fan who’s really excited that the team brought back wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley for the stretch run.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings