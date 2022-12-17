Buffalo Bills Week 15 inactives vs. the Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are just 90 minutes away from kickoff, which means that each team has declared its inactive players for the night. Buffalo had listed two players as out for the game ahead of tonight, and the Dolphins had also listed two players as out. Buffalo had no other players with an injury designation entering the game, whereas Miami had one player listed as doubtful and three more listed as questionable.

With that in mind, the rest of Buffalo’s inactive players for the evening are healthy scratches rather than players missing due to injury. Here is the whole list of inactives for tonight’s big AFC East contest.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Even with the messy weather anticipated, Buffalo will go with five receivers and just two tight ends. Quintin Morris is active behind Dawson Knox, and fullback Reggie Gilliam can also line up at tight end in a pinch.

G Ryan Bates

Rick is out with an ankle injury this week, so either Greg Van Roten or David Quessenberry will start in his place. It’s been Van Roten there throughout the year when an interior lineman misses time, so that’s who I’m expecting to see. Justin Murray is active.

DT Jordan Phillips

The former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins will miss the second meeting between these two teams in his homecoming in Buffalo. Phillips was out for the first game, too, thanks to a hamstring injury. This time, he’s out with an injured shoulder.

LB Baylon Spector

Another week, another healthy scratch for the rookie.

CB Xavier Rhodes

The veteran is a healthy scratch for the second straight week. Either Dane Jackson or Kaiir Elam will join Tre’Davious White and Taron Johnson as Buffalo’s starting corners.

FS Dean Marlowe

Another week, another healthy scratch for the veteran, whom Buffalo re-acquired for a draft pick at the trading deadline this year.

Here are Miami’s inactive players: