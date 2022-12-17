Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tonight in a divisional matchup with tremendous importance for both teams. For Buffalo, they would put themselves in a position not only to clinch a playoff berth tonight, but they could clinch the AFC East with a win in any of their remaining three games. For the Dolphins, a victory would give them a season sweep against Buffalo and a guaranteed leg-up in any AFC East tiebreak scenario.

Of course, that tiebreaker scenario would only come into play if the teams finished with identical records, and with Buffalo two games ahead of Miami, the Bills will be in first place tomorrow regardless of the outcome of tonight’s game. Buffalo has bigger things in mind, though, as they need to continue winning games in order to maintain their hold on the top overall seed in the AFC field. They currently hold that by virtue of a head-to-head victory tiebreaker with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa, tonight’s quarterbacks, are in for a tough night with temperatures expected to be below freezing for the duration of the game. With wind gusts upwards of 23 miles per hour, the Real Feel temperature for the game could be as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Snow is in the forecast, too, with 1-3 inches possible during the game.

Your first-half thread is here, friends. Remember to be civil to each other. Toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game thread feel. And most importantly, enjoy the game wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!