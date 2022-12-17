Bills LB A.J. Klein injured on opening kickoff vs. Dolphins

A.J. Klein was banged up on the opening kickoff as the Buffalo Bills set out to avenge their Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in sweaty South Beach, FL. The weather tonight is much different than that September clash but, with an injury on the first play, Buffalo will have to hope for better luck with team health as the night progresses.

Buffalo won the coin toss and elected to defer. Klein was then banged up on the opening kickoff and was helped off the field by trainers, although it wasn’t immediately clear what the injury was.

LB A.J. Klein is banged up after the opening kickoff. Trainers help him off the field. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 18, 2022

The injury, while unwelcome — especially after the Bills were missing much of their starting defense in their early season game with the Dolphins, didn’t keep Buffalo from forcing he Dolphins into a 3rd & Long that they were unable to convert.

We’ll update this post if and when more information about the nature of A.J. Klein’s injury becomes available.