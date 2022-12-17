Buffalo Bills 21, Miami Dolphins 13: Second half open thread

It’s been two quarters of the long-awaited rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, and the Bills head into the locker room with a 21-13 lead.

Josh Allen’s had a nearly flawless first half, aside from one head-scratching throw that flew well beyond his target and through the hands of a Dolphins defender. He’s placing passes right on the mark, making a good mix of deep throws and checkdowns, and once again transformed into a Super Saiyan in the two-minute drill to throw his third touchdown of the game as the clock expired. The Bills haven’t had much happen in their ground game, and tight end Dawson Knox dropped a few passes, but there’s not much to complain about at the turn.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills need to find an answer to running back Raheem Mostert. The running back’s touched the ball 12 times and gained 128 yards. He’s slicing through gaps and breaking tackles, and generally making Buffalo’s defense look like a JV squad. Mostert aside, the Bills have played well holding quarterbak Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s passing offense in check. Tagovailoa’s 8-of-16 with 101 yards and no touchdowns, and defensive end Shaq Lawson strip-sacked him in the first quarter (although the Dolphins recovered the ball). It’s a best-case scenario on wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who’s caught four of seven targets for only 29 yards. But wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has a 32-yard catch, and both Waddle and Hill could explode at any moment, so the Bills can’t let up.

The Bills will receive the opening kickoff of the second half, giving them a great chance to double dip and extend their lead before the Dolphins’ offense take possession. Here’s your home for the second half of the game talk. Go Bills!