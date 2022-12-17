Safety Jevon Holland heads to locker room with injury before halftime of Bills vs Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ defense took another hit late in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game as the Buffalo Bills were working to extend their lead to 21-13 before halftime.

The Dolphins, who started the game without defensive backs Elijah Campbell (concussion) and Eric Rowe (hamstring), saw Javon Holland exit the game and be escorted to the locker room.

UPDATE: Holland returned to the game midway through the third quarter.

If Holland is unable to return in the second half, the Dolphins will be down to just two safeties – Clayton Fejedelem and Vermone McKinley III – to try to contain Josh Allen and the Buffalo explosive offense.

Fejedelem is in his seventh year, third in Miami, while McKinley is a rookie. The pair has a total of just eleven tackles and one interception on the season compared to the combined 81 tackles, two intereptions, and 2.5 sacks by Rowe, Holland, and Campbell, with Holland accounting for the majority of those.

With Javon Holland being looked at (and Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones out), Vernon McKinley and Clayton Fejedelm are the Dolphins safeties. No excuses here, as Bills had a secondary with 6 NFL starts in first meeting, but ... — Dave Hyde (@davehydesports) December 18, 2022

This is a similar situation to what the Buffalo Bills found themselves in when the two teams met in September. Buffalo was short both All-Pro safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer as well as being without corenerbacks Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson.