Bills C Mitch Morse ruled out with a concussion

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line had to shuffle the deck yet again as center Mitch Morse took a trip to the medical tent and then on to the locker room early in the third quarter Saturday night to be evaluted for a head injury.

By the start of the fourth quarter, Morse had been ruled out with a concussion — the sixth of the veteran’s eight-year career.

With the Bills’ starting center in the locker room, Greg Van Roten had to move over from guard to center and David Quessenberry was brought in at right guard. Van Roten was starting in the place of Ryan Bates who is inactive with an ankle injury, and Quessenberry himself was hobbled just two weeks ago with his own ankle injury.

Mitch Morse has a fairly extensive history of head injuries, so his status bears monitoring. Morse has had a series of injuries this season starting with an elbow injury that he suffered in Week 1 and still shows up on the team’s weekly injury report. Morse played through the injury for a game, but ended up sitting out the Bills game in Miami in Week 3. Added to that, Morse had an ankle injury in Week 11 that caused him to miss a game and a half.