AFC playoff picture: Bills punch their ticket with snowy win over Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, 32-29. With the victory, they have clinched their way into the playoffs for the fifth time in six years, and for a fourth consecutive year.

We did the math early on, and a victory by the Bills would clinch at least a wild card spot. Buffalo is now up by three games in the AFC East division with three games left in the season. Any loss or tie by the Dolphins, or any win or tie by the Bills, over the last three weeks of the season will clinch the AFC East for Buffalo. The Bills would need to lose out, and Miami would need to win out, for Buffalo not to clinch the division.

Over the last three games, Buffalo needs to first clinch the division and control the AFC East, then secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by winning the top seed in the conference. They will enter Week 16 holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture, regardless of Sunday’s outcomes.

AFC East Standings Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STR L5 Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STR L5 1 Buffalo Bills 11-3 3-2 8-2 +135 W5 5-0 2 Miami Dolphins 8-6 2-2 6-4 +1 L3 2-3 3 New England Patriots 7-6 2-2 5-3 +37 W1 3-2 4 New York Jets 7-6 2-3 5-5 +21 L2 2-3