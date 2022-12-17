AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills punch their ticket with snowy win over Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, and with the victory, they have clinched their way into the playoffs for the fifth time in six years.

We did the math early on, and a victory by the Bills would clinch at least a Wild Card spot. Buffalo is now up by three games in the AFC East division with three games left in the season. Any loss or tie by the Dolphins or any win or tie by the Bills will clinch the AFC East. Buffalo will need to lose out and Miami will need to win out for Buffalo not to clinch the division.

Over the last three games, Buffalo needs to first clinch the division and control the AFC East, then secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by winning the top seed in the conference.

AFC East Standings

Buffalo Bills (11-3) Miami Dolphins (8-6) New England Patriots (7-6, win over NYJ) New York Jets (7-6, loss to NEP)

AFC Playoff Standings

* - Clinched playoff spot

+ - Eliminated from playoffs