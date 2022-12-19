Packers vs. Rams: ‘Monday Night Football’ game pick and open thread

Monday Night Football is always fun when it involves Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Add Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield to that, and you have enough storylines and drama to satisfy any reality TV fan. The perfect storm hits your screen tonight, as the Rams travel to Wisconsin to take on the Packers with the hope that a full week of practice for Mayfield will produce the same results as their last game, but with more efficiency.

Mayfield led the Rams to a win last Thursday night after being with the team just two days. He didn’t have the opportunity to practice much, but still was good enough to lead the team to a 98-yard game winning drive at the end of regulation to beat the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, Mayfield has been named the starter for the remainder of the season as the injury-riddled, 4-9 Rams look to close out 2022 on a high note.

The Packers have been very disappointing when you consider how great they’ve played throughout most of Rodgers’ career. Since he took over as starter in 2008, the team has had just three losing seasons, one of which he was injured for. This year, he’s struggled with a thumb injury and finding chemistry with his young receivers. Over the last month, however, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has looked like a star, and Rodgers has taken full advantage. But it’s likely too late for the team to capitalize and make the playoffs.

Both teams are trying to end the season strong, and I expect this to be a competitive game. I think the Rams beat the spread, but Rodgers will do enough to win this game.