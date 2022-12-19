Bills vs. Bears opening odds: Buffalo favored by nine points

The Buffalo Bills (11-3) travel to Chicago for a matchup with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-11) this Saturday at Ford Field. This matchup is more interesting, and more exciting, than just looking at both teams’ records and assuming the victory for Buffalo. This game opens with the Bills as nine-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, but they have not been good against the spread this season, as they come into this game with a 6-7 record covering.

The Bills have won five straight games and have their destiny in their own hands. They lead the division and the conference after a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past weekend. The Bills struggled defensively against the run, and Miami took full advantage of that, but the Bills were able to figure it out and did everything necessary to pull out the victory. Quarterback Josh Allen appears to be healthy now — or, at least, healthier than he’s been most of the season since spraining his UCL in Week 9.

The Bears have not had a great season, but quarterback Justin Fields has been the bright spot of the entire year. His growing pains also come along with the flashes of why they drafted him. But the team has not put the best talent around him, and they have struggled to win games. They are competitive every week, but their three total wins will tell you that they have difficulty closing out games. But they are competitive and play hard against teams week in and week out.

Will the Bills pull this game out and cover? Or will the Bears make things interesting with their talented quarterback? Stay tuned and connected with Buffalo Rumblings this week to keep you up to date on all the news regarding the Bills.