Anticipated Chicago blizzard could impact Bills-Bears Week 16 game

The Buffalo Bills have had to navigate around multiple crazy-weather events during their current five-game winning streak, and as they get set to travel to play the Chicago Bears this weekend, another set of complications from Mother Nature potentially awaits them.

WGRZ chief meteorologist Patrick Hammer mentioned early Monday morning that Chicago is anticipating a blizzard on Friday, which could complicate travel plans for those coming into the city — including the Bills.

Chicago potentially shuts down on Friday due to a blizzard. It is going to be hard for anybody planning to go to the Bills game and for the Buffalo Bills themselves getting to Chicago Friday via air . @WGRZ @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/aEmxwjHbBw — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) December 19, 2022

You don’t need us to tell you that forecasts can change quickly, so how the weather affects pre-game travel and in-game conditions will need to be closely monitored by the team (and the league) throughout the week.

The Bills had their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns re-located from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to Ford Field in Detroit after a winter storm dumped over 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area in a two-day period. The Bills’ efforts to dig out of their own driveways and journey to team headquarters to make their flight to that game were thoroughly documented; Buffalo ended a two-game winning streak and beat Cleveland, 31-23, that weekend.

(And yes, the Lions play on the road at the Carolina Panthers this coming weekend, so Ford Field is not set to be hosting a football game this weekend.)

Just this past weekend, the Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park in a game many anticipated would turn into a snow game. Highmark Stadium largely avoided that fate; the seats were full of snow (leading to an in-game pause while the referees reprimanded fans and threatened penalties for the home team if snowballs were thrown onto the field), but the playing surface was mostly clear until late in the game, when the snow band traveled back over the stadium. Buffalo won that contest, as well, kicking a last-second field goal to win 32-29.

For at least one more game this season, then, Bills fans will spend their week thinking about the upcoming game and keeping track of the weather situation.