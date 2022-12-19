The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their fourth straight playoff berth with a come-from-behind, 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in a winter wonderland at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s victory over the Dolphins, as the Bills won their fifth straight game to remain in first place in both the AFC East and the AFC playoff picture.
Bills-Dolphins recap from snowy Highmark Stadium
Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to improve to 11-3 on the year, and 3-2 against their AFC East foes.
- How It Happened: Key plays, top stars as Buffalo Bills get walk-off win over Miami Dolphins - Buffalo News
- Plays that shaped the game: TD pass with no time left in half shows Josh Allen doing Josh Allen things - Buffalo News
- Bills clinch playoff berth with late win over Dolphins - WGR 550
- Bills beat Dolphins in snowy thriller, clinch playoff berth: Josh Allen returns to MVP form - The Athletic (subscription required)
- In snowy finish, Bills rally to beat Dolphins 32-29 on Tyler Bass’ game-winning FG | Game recap, stats and highlights - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills get thrilling win over Dolphins to clinch playoff spot in snow globe game - Democrat & Chronicle
- ‘That’s what makes an offense scary and dangerous’: Josh Allen rolls over Miami - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills clinch playoff berth as Josh Allen fuels win over Dolphins - ESPN.com
- Bills clinch playoff berth as Josh Allen leads comeback in 4th - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- “He makes plays that I’ve never seen before” | Josh Allen’s heroics secure playoff-clinching win for Bills - BuffaloBills.com
- In snowy finish, Bills rally to beat Dolphins 32-29 on Tyler Bass’ game-winning FG | Game recap, stats and highlights - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills clinch 2022 AFC playoff berth with win over Dolphins - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills win, snow + fourth consecutive playoff berth draw amazing reactions on social media - BuffaloBills.com
- After win, Josh Allen trolls Dolphins coach: ‘I wish it were colder’ - Buffalo News
- Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ Josh Allen has two-word response for Dolphins fans at Highmark Stadium following 32-29 win - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ Josh Allen trolls Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following 32-29 win - newyorkupstate.com
Bills news, notes, observations from Week 15
Buffalo’s Superman, Josh Allen, continues to own the Dolphins after engineering a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback win. Read up on how Allen carried the Bills to victory, how Buffalo’s well-rounded offense delivered an outstanding performance, how tight end Dawson Knox came through when his team needed him most, how the defense came up with big stops when needed late in the game, and more.
- Observations: Josh Allen does his best Superman impression in leading Bills over Dolphins - Buffalo News
- Simon: Josh Allen for Most Valuable Player - WGR 550
- Three questions: Instant classic snow-globe win over Dolphins ranks near top of McDermott era - Buffalo News
- Tight end Dawson Knox ‘stepped up when Bills needed him most’ - Buffalo News
- Observations: Offense showed impressive balance in Bills’ game-winning drive - Buffalo News
- Bills-Dolphins observations: Josh Allen takes over, what Mitch Morse’s concussion means for the OL - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills report card: Josh Allen’s brilliant comeback leaves teammates in awe - Democrat & Chronicle
- Report Card: Offense carries most of the weight in Bills’ big win over Miami - Buffalo News
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Dolphins at Bills - WGR 550
- Bills and snow show up when needed most vs. Dolphins (Report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Dolphins | Week 15 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 15 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN.com
- NFL Week 15 lessons: Bengals are AFC’s hottest team, and maybe its best - The Athletic
Concern for Mitch Morse after latest concussion
The news wasn’t all good for the Bills, who lost starting center Mitch Morse after he suffered his sixth documented concussion in the win over Miami.
- Upon Further Review: Mitch Morse’s sixth documented concussion is a major cause for concern - Buffalo News
- Mitch Morse’s wife thanks fans for well wishes after Bills center’s latest concussion - Buffalo News
