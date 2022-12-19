The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their fourth straight playoff berth with a come-from-behind, 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in a winter wonderland at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s victory over the Dolphins, as the Bills won their fifth straight game to remain in first place in both the AFC East and the AFC playoff picture.

Bills-Dolphins recap from snowy Highmark Stadium

Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to improve to 11-3 on the year, and 3-2 against their AFC East foes.

Bills news, notes, observations from Week 15

Buffalo’s Superman, Josh Allen, continues to own the Dolphins after engineering a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback win. Read up on how Allen carried the Bills to victory, how Buffalo’s well-rounded offense delivered an outstanding performance, how tight end Dawson Knox came through when his team needed him most, how the defense came up with big stops when needed late in the game, and more.

Concern for Mitch Morse after latest concussion

The news wasn’t all good for the Bills, who lost starting center Mitch Morse after he suffered his sixth documented concussion in the win over Miami.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings