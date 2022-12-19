Off Tackle with John Fina: Bills Squish the Fish

The Miami Dolphins came into Orchard Park expecting a blizzard, but the weather held off until the fourth quarter — and despite a third quarter worthy of being shot into the sun, the Buffalo Bills were firmly in control of this game. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered two finishing drives to seal the win.

Join former Bills offensive tackle and first-round pick John Fina, along with the Voice, Joe Miller, this Monday night at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel as they work through the Bills’ 32-29 victory over the Dolphins to move to 11-3 and stay atop the AFC East as well as the AFC overall.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!