The Buffalo Bills secured their third win in the last 12 days with a convincing 24-10 triumph over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. It was the first time the Bills have won three straight games in Foxborough, MA since the 1992-94 seasons.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s victory over New England, as the Bills picked up their first AFC East win this year while pulling into sole possession of first place in the division — for now.

Bills-Patriots Thursday Night Football recap

Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills earned a convincing win over the Patriots to improve to 9-3 on the year with their third straight win.

Bills news, notes, observations from Week 13

After letting the Patriots hang around for much of the first half, the Bills delivered a knockout punch in the third quarter, marching 94 yards in 15 plays — and taking nearly nine minutes off the clock — as Devin Singletary scored on a one-yard run to conclude a back-breaking touchdown drive.

Below, read up on why wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the MVP of Buffalo’s win over New England, whether running back James Cook has supplanted Singletary as lead back, how All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer delivered a huge performance, and how Shaq Lawson, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and the defensive line stepped up in the first game without Von Miller.

Von Miller injury: Bills place star pass rusher on IR

Before the win over New England, Buffalo placed future Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller on injured reserve, sidelining Miller for the team’s next four games (including the Patriots game).

Bills hosting WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Talented free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. kicks off his tour on Friday, and the Bills are one of three teams OBJ is reported to be visiting, along with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

