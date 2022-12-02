Jordan Phillips leaves Bills-Patriots late with shoulder injury

As the entire defensive line of the Buffalo Bills chased New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones around in the backfield on a 3rd & Goal from the 21 late in the Bills’ 24-10 win on Thursday Night Football, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips fell to the ground as he made a diving attempt at recording a sack.

Phillips did not make contact with Jones — or with any other player — before he fell, but he was unable to get back up quickly, prompting Bills staff to come to the field as the game clock stopped at the two-minute warning.

After New England kicked a field goal to cut the Bills’ lead to 24-10, Buffalo announced that Phillips was ruled out of the last two minutes of the game with a shoulder injury. After the game, Phillips was seen with his right arm in a sling.

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) had his right arm put in a sling in the locker room — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 2, 2022

This isn’t the best news for a defense that has struggled to stay healthy this season. While the Bills had most of their starting defense back on the field for the first time since Week 2, they were told just hours before Thursday night’s game that they would be playing the next four games without their number-one pass rusher, Von Miller.

If Phillips, who missed two games early this season when he was sidelined with a hamstring injury, has to miss any game time, defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier will need to get creative with his player rotation in order to keep applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks while simultaneously keeping his players fresh.