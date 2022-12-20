The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins participated in a prime time, heavyweight fight in Week 15, with the Bills rallying from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to clinch their fourth straight playoff appearance.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks does a deep dive into how Buffalo was once again able to squish the fish, including a breakout game for tight end Dawson Knox and some timely late stops by Buffalo’s run defense.
Bills 32, Dolphins 29: More post-game reflections
With the snow falling at Highmark Stadium, the Bills rallied past the Dolphins, 32-29, in an instant classic on Saturday night. We hand out positional grades, discuss how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey turned to his tight ends and running backs to fuel a great game from quarterback Josh Allen, explore how Buffalo’s run defense was able to come up with clutch stops late, find out why cornerback Tre’Davious White isn’t satisfied with the results of his comeback from an ACL tear, and more!
How the Bills can secure their third straight AFC East title
Thanks to their fifth straight win, coupled with losses by the New York Jets and New England Patriots, the Bills have two paths to wrapping up their third consecutive AFC East title: beat the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon, or get some help by having the Green Bay Packers defeat the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day.
Bills activate Ike Boettger
With center Mitch Morse dealing with another concussion and guard Ryan Bates still working his way back from an ankle injury, the Bills got some good news along their offensive line when Ike Boettger was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday.
Latest NFL power rankings
After earning their fifth consecutive victory, see where the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings.
Even more Bills news and notes
Get the latest on defensive end Boogie Basham’s calf injury, then watch how wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen reconnected with two of their biggest fans before this week’s prime time win over the Dolphins.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
