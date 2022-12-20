Bills’ offensive line up to task against Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills offensive line had a rebound performance against the Miami Dolphins in their playoff-clinching, 33-29 win. The last time the Bills played the Dolphins, the offensive line gave up four sacks and 11 quarterback hits. This time around, the line was steadier, only allowing two sacks and six quarterback hits.

Right side of Bills’ offensive line up for the challenge

We see good play from the right side of the offensive line here, which is typically the weaker side of the line. Right guard Greg Van Roten absorbs the spin move by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Right tackle Spencer Brown battles with edge rusher Melvin Ingram. Brown hand fights well against Ingram, then slides his feet to prevent Ingram from turning the corner.

Greg Van Roten displays great awareness

At the snap, Brown slides his feet well while facing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Phillips then attempts a spin move since Brown walls him off. Van Roten comes in and pushes Phillips out of the play as Phillips gets into his spin move. Fantastic work to help by Van Rotten.

Left side handles a twist; Spencer Brown recovers after initial loss

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb and defensive tackle Zach Sieler twist on this play, and the left side of the Bills’ offensive line handles it well. As soon as Sieler goes outside, left tackle Dion Dawkins is ready and left guard Rodger Saffold waits for Chubb to go inside. There is no miscommunication at all. In addition, we see Brown get beat by Phillips initially, who gets a step on him. Brown then recovers and cuts off Phillips’ angle to the quarterback.

In summary

The Bills only giving up two sacks while facing a Dolphins defensive line featuring Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips, and Melvin Ingram is no small feat. Miami has a bevy of quick, fast, and strong defensive linemen who are all quality pass rushers. One of the best performances along Buffalo’s offensive line belonged to Brown. The second-year tackle hand-fought well and showed good feet. Brown represents promise for a line that’s had its share of struggles in 2022.