One-Stat Recap: Bills go the distance to end the game

The Buffalo Bills needed a long drive at the end of the game to beat their division rival, the Miami Dolphins, and clinch a playoff berth — and that’s exactly what they did. The game was one that many fans will remember, partially for the snowballs, but mostly for the game-winning drive.

After quarterback Josh Allen soared just over the goal line to convert the two-point attempt and tie the game, the Bills’ defense forced a punt five plays later. Running back Nyheim Hines fair-caught the Dolphins’ punt at the Bills’ seven-yard line with 5:56 remaining in the game. On the backs of Allen and running back Devin Singletary, Buffalo moved the ball steadily down the field and managed the clock perfectly. They set kicker Tyler Bass up at the seven-yard line with just two seconds on the clock. After T-Bass put the ball through the uprights, the clock was at quadruple zeros, and the Bills had won the game.

The game-winning drive ended up going 86 yards and taking all 5:56 off the clock. It’s the first 80-plus yard game-winning and game-ending drive of the 2022 NFL season. It’s also only the eighth such drive in the NFL since 2001. It’s the longest of those drives by time, and tied for the second-longest drive by yardage.

It was a true MVP moment from Josh Allen, and the mother of all clutch drives from the offense, special teams, and the coaching staff. And don’t forget the clutch performance of the defense to get the ball back to give the offense the opportunity in the first place.