Code of Conduct: Windy City Holiday with Ruben Brown

The Buffalo Bills are 11-3 and have all the momentum on their side as they’ve won their last five games. After a clean three-game stretch against the AFC East, they Bills now head to the Windy City for a Christmas Eve matchup with the Chicago Bears in the midst of another blizzard-like scenario.

Former Bills guard Ruben Brown also played for the Bears during his career, and joins the show to discuss the game plan for both teams, as well as a recap of the Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins this past Saturday. We will also discuss the Hall of Fame process, what it’s like being nominated, and his amazing tailgate over the weekend with Muki Hawkins and FamBase.

Join us at 8:00 p.m. EST for everything!

