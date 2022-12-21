The Buffalo Bills earned their fourth straight playoff berth with a thrilling, come-from-behind, 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in a winter wonderland at Highmark Stadium Saturday night in large part due to the herculean efforts of quarterback Josh Allen.
After becoming just the third quarterback in league history to throw for at least 300 yards, rush for at least 75 yards, and toss at least four touchdown passes, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the 10th time in his young NFL career, Allen’s exceptional play netted him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Josh Allen nabs AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors
After completing 25-of-40 passes for 304 yards and four passing touchdowns (good for a 119.2 passer rating) to go with 77 rushing yards on 10 carries (including the game-tying two-point conversion run), Allen earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the third time this year, and the 10th time in his NFL career. Allen, who previously won the weekly award in Weeks 5 and 6 earlier this year, tied Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly’s franchise record for most Offensive Player of the Week accolades. It’s also the fourth time that he has won the award against Miami, in 10 career meetings.
- Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week - WGR 550
- Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week - BuffaloBills.com
- Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week - ProFootballTalk
- Josh Allen named Offensive Player of the Week | News 4 Buffalo
- Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week [ WROC TV
Bills bracing for more bad weather challenges in Week 16
For the second straight week, wintry weather conditions will play a role in Saturday afternoon’s Christmas Eve clash between the Bills and the Chicago Bears, with extreme cold — wind chills could be 20 degrees below zero — and snow in the forecast.
- Weather outside looks frightful for Bills vs. Bears weekend - newyorkupstate.com
- Weather again a challenge for Bills as Chicago expects extreme cold, snow - Democrat & Chronicle
- Extreme cold in forecast for Bears-Bills game Saturday - WGR 550
- Bills coaches react to playoff berth, multiple game plans for weather and slowing down Justin Fields - BuffaloBills.com
Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates return to practice
The Bills got some good news during Tuesday’s practice session as guard Ryan Bates (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) returned to the practice field, in a limited capacity.
- Bills’ injury updates: Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates participate as team preps for Bears - Buffalo News
- Milano, Phillips practice; Morse, Basham do not - WGR 550
Even more Bills news and notes
We discuss how cornerback Tre’Davious White is finding his form, how cornerback Taron Johnson delivered his best game of the year, and how Buffalo’s well-rounded offense came to life in the win over the Dolphins. We also see how the Bills fared in fan voting for the Pro Bowl, and learn which broadcast team will handle Saturday’s Week 16 game vs. the Bears.
- Bills’ Taron Johnson shines, Tre’Davious White returning to form vs. Dolphins (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills display healthy offense with three players catching first touchdown passes of season - Buffalo News
- Where Bills players finished in fan voting for Pro Bowl - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: Bills-Miami TV rating near season high; Gumbel, Archuleta assigned Bears game - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Bears injury updates: Josh Allen limited, Mitch Morse absent - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills clinch berth, set sights on top seed - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins recap: Buffalo’s game-winning drive a NFL rarity - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Dolphins Week 16 recap: Josh Allen carries team in MVP-caliber performance - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Dolphins recap: Miami’s key players all perform well - Buffalo Rumblings
- Did Josh Allen’s performance vs. Miami put him back in the MVP race? - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East roundup: A rough weekend for all, except the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...