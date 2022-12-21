The Buffalo Bills earned their fourth straight playoff berth with a thrilling, come-from-behind, 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in a winter wonderland at Highmark Stadium Saturday night in large part due to the herculean efforts of quarterback Josh Allen.

After becoming just the third quarterback in league history to throw for at least 300 yards, rush for at least 75 yards, and toss at least four touchdown passes, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the 10th time in his young NFL career, Allen’s exceptional play netted him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Josh Allen nabs AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

After completing 25-of-40 passes for 304 yards and four passing touchdowns (good for a 119.2 passer rating) to go with 77 rushing yards on 10 carries (including the game-tying two-point conversion run), Allen earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the third time this year, and the 10th time in his NFL career. Allen, who previously won the weekly award in Weeks 5 and 6 earlier this year, tied Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly’s franchise record for most Offensive Player of the Week accolades. It’s also the fourth time that he has won the award against Miami, in 10 career meetings.

Bills bracing for more bad weather challenges in Week 16

For the second straight week, wintry weather conditions will play a role in Saturday afternoon’s Christmas Eve clash between the Bills and the Chicago Bears, with extreme cold — wind chills could be 20 degrees below zero — and snow in the forecast.

Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates return to practice

The Bills got some good news during Tuesday’s practice session as guard Ryan Bates (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) returned to the practice field, in a limited capacity.

Even more Bills news and notes

We discuss how cornerback Tre’Davious White is finding his form, how cornerback Taron Johnson delivered his best game of the year, and how Buffalo’s well-rounded offense came to life in the win over the Dolphins. We also see how the Bills fared in fan voting for the Pro Bowl, and learn which broadcast team will handle Saturday’s Week 16 game vs. the Bears.

