Jordan Poyer misses second day of practice with knee issue

Jordan Poyer is missing another day of practice with a knee injury, according to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

While the coach wouldn’t elaborate on Poyer’s injury when he met with members of the media before the Bills’ mid-week practice — as has been his typical style all season — the fact that the All-Pro safety is once again struggling with a physical ailment is concerning.

Poyer has missed a total of four games this season, as well as all of the preseason, with a variety of injuries. The 31-year-old safety, who was vocal in the offseason about wanting to sign a contract extension that would let him finish his career in Buffalo, started the season with an elbow injury he sustained in training camp.

While the elbow injury didn’t keep Poyer from being active at beginning of the season, the 10-year veteran re-aggravated the injury in Buffalo’s Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers and missed the next two games. Before that, Poyer missed a game (Week 3) with a foot injury, and another with a rib injury (Week 5).

It’s important to note that the Bills have not lost a game this season when Poyer has played (they’re 10-0 when he suits up). The All-Pro’s presence is something that provides experience and guidance to a team of young defensive backs that have been trying their best to fill in for a number of missing All-Pros on the Bills roster. Without safety Micah Hyde since Week 2, and having played the first 11 games of the season without cornerback Tre’Davious White while he recovered from an ACL tear, Buffalo’s secondary has been a case of “learning-on-the-go” with a rotating group of rookies and young backs filling in.

Sean McDermott said that center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol and will not practice.



Also not practicing on Wednesday, as the Bills prepare for their Christmas Eve game with the Chicago Bears, are defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) and center Mitch Morse (concussion), while quarterback Josh Allen continues to be limited again today with what McDermott called “general soreness” in the elbow on his throwing arm.