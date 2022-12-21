Hump Day Hotline: Fish squished, now on to Chicago

The Buffalo Bills Week 15 victory over the Miami Dolphins didn’t come easy, but a win is a win. The evening turned Highmark Stadium into a snow globe eventually, with the picturesque color rush jerseys against the lake effect snowfall serving as a fitting reminder of how bold and powerful the Bills can become at any point. Once again, Buffalo showed Miami how to play in the cold while laying claim to their fourth playoff berth in a row.

The Bills now head to the midwest in potentially even worse weather, seeking the team’s third AFC East title in a row as they face the Chicago Bears. Join the King and the Voice as they talk about it Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. EST!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.