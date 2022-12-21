Bills vs. Bears broadcast map: A local-only affair

This week in the NFL, the cold-weather Buffalo Bills will take on the cold-weather Chicago Bears in a Christmas Eve matchup that has huge implications for at least one of these teams. The Bills can clinch the AFC East if they win. Even so, the game will only be shown on CBS in the Buffalo and Chicago areas, along with portions of Wyoming on Saturday, December 24 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the Cincinnati Bengals at the New England Patriots matchup, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call. Areas in green will see the Bills take on the Bears (Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta); yellow portions will be watching the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans (Andrew Catalon and James Lofton); those orange splotches will receive the New Orleans Saints at the Cleveland Browns (Spero Dedes and Jay Feely); and the late game is represented by the blue areas, and will be seeing the Washington Commanders at the San Francisco 49ers (Kevin Harlan and Trent Green).

Usually games between AFC and NFC teams aren’t major headliners. Bills-Bears, however, has just enough going on to keep it interesting. Aside from the aforementioned AFC East title being at stake, Saturday will also mark quarterback Josh Allen’s first time playing Chicago in his NFL career. When all is said and done, he’ll only have one more team left in the league to play. Can you guess which one it is?

Finally, Mother Nature has plans yet again for the Bills. A bomb cyclone storm is expected to hit Chicago this weekend. While the heavy, blizzard-like snow will probably be over before the game, conditions at Soldier Field will still be difficult for both teams. Temperatures will feel as low as -11 degrees Fahrenheit (making it the coldest game of the week) with wind gusts reaching as high as 40 miles per hour.

Fear not, Bills fans. Josh Allen has a pretty strong arm.