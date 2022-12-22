The Pro Bowl rosters were announced Wednesday night, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the news that the AFC East-leading Bills landed four players in the Pro Bowl: quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, and safety Jordan Poyer.

Bills land four on Pro Bowl roster

While the Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC, they only had four Pro Bowlers, including first-time honorees Poyer and Morse along with usual suspects Allen and Diggs. Conversely, linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds were among the biggest Pro Bowl snubs (though both are among the list of Bills who are first alternates).

Bills injury updates

As the Bills prepare for Saturday’s Christmas Eve game vs. the Chicago Bears, Poyer missed his second straight practice, while Allen was a full participant. Milano (knee) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were all limited in Wednesday’s practice session. Center Mitch Morse remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Impending weather forces Bills to alter travel plans

Facing the threat of severe winter weather for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears, the Bills announced they will tweak their travel plans and depart for the Windy City one day earlier than expected.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam has been motivated by his recent benching to “make sure that didn’t happen again,” find out what Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen gave his offensive linemen for Christmas, see what the Bills need to do to clinch the top spot in the AFC playoffs, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings