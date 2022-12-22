The Pro Bowl rosters were announced Wednesday night, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the news that the AFC East-leading Bills landed four players in the Pro Bowl: quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, and safety Jordan Poyer.
Bills land four on Pro Bowl roster
While the Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC, they only had four Pro Bowlers, including first-time honorees Poyer and Morse along with usual suspects Allen and Diggs. Conversely, linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds were among the biggest Pro Bowl snubs (though both are among the list of Bills who are first alternates).
- Four Bills named to Pro Bowl, including first-time honorees Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse - Buffalo News
- Four Bills players voted to Pro Bowl - WGR 550
- 4 Bills players named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games roster - BuffaloBIlls.com
- 2023 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters - The league’s top players - ESPN.com
- NFL Pro Bowl snubs, surprises - Debating AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 - ESPN.com
Bills injury updates
As the Bills prepare for Saturday’s Christmas Eve game vs. the Chicago Bears, Poyer missed his second straight practice, while Allen was a full participant. Milano (knee) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were all limited in Wednesday’s practice session. Center Mitch Morse remains in the league’s concussion protocol.
- Bills injury updates: Poyer does not practice, Oliver added to report, Allen a full participant
- Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol - WGR 550
Impending weather forces Bills to alter travel plans
Facing the threat of severe winter weather for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears, the Bills announced they will tweak their travel plans and depart for the Windy City one day earlier than expected.
- Bills leaving a day early to Chicago because of ‘once in a generation winter storm’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills alter travel plans to Chicago - WGR 550
- “You got to get your mindset ready for it” | Bills not fazed by potential of a very Windy City for Bears matchup - BuffaloBIlls.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Learn how rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam has been motivated by his recent benching to “make sure that didn’t happen again,” find out what Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen gave his offensive linemen for Christmas, see what the Bills need to do to clinch the top spot in the AFC playoffs, and more!
- Ryan O’Halloran: Bills rookie Kaiir Elam’s mindset after deactivation? ‘Make sure that didn’t happen again’ - Buffalo News
- Bills QB Josh Allen continues his tradition of giving great holiday gifts with latest entry - Buffalo News
- Bills playoff puzzle is simple if they win out. If they slip up, it complicates things - Democrat & Chronicle
- Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, gold standards at QB: Our NFL Persons of the Year - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Erik Brady: This is not the first time Bills fans pelted opposing players with snowballs. Just ask Chuck Foreman - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: Buffalo’s immaculate connections, from the Council of Trent to Franco Harris - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Jordan Poyer injury: Bills safety misses second practice with knee ailment - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Bears injury trends: Josh Allen up, Mitch Morse down - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL power rankings Week 16: Buffalo Bills universal top-four choice - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins Next Gen Stats highlight Josh Allen’s brilliance - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins narratives, illogical diminishment, and Josh Allen’s rushing - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins analysis: Spencer Brown keys improved performance from O-Line - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins game analysis: Buffalo’s red zone offense excels - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins analysis: Taron Johnson’s three game-saving big plays - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins analysis, Week 15: Shaq Lawson’s revenge game went well - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...