Mitch Morse, Boogie Basham ruled out for Bills-Bears on Saturday

Head coach Sean McDermott met with the media before practice this morning, and said that both defensive end Boogie Basham and center Mitch Morse have been ruled out for the Buffalo Bills’ Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears.

Basham suffered a calf injury in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins, while Morse suffered a concussion. Neither Basham nor Morse, who is still in the league’s concussion protocol, have practiced this week — so the decision coming two days before Saturday’s game is no surprise.

McDermott said that safety Jordan Poyer will practice today, and that they will evaluate how he is working through some knee soreness that kept him from practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Poyer said yesterday that he doesn’t see it as something that will cost him any game time.

We will update with a full injury report when the team makes that available after today’s practice.