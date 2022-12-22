Jets vs. Jaguars ‘Thursday Night Football’ pick and open thread

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7), 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video

Thursday Night Football has been a lot more entertaining lately than it was earlier in the season. This week’s matchup will be no exception, as you have two teams fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Jets for the first game of Week 16, and the semi-final round for most fantasy football leagues.

What can I say about the Jaguars? Former Bills wideout Zay Jones has certainly come alive in recent weeks, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence has taken full advantage of that. Last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Jones erupted for six receptions, 109 yards, and three touchdowns. The defense has also done its job, and forced turnovers at the right times to keep their team in the game.

This game will be huge. In the AFC South, the Jaguars sit one game behind the Tennessee Titans, with a matchup between the two teams that could decide the division in Week 18. And with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill possibly done for the year, one would assume it’s the Jaguars’ opportunity to take advantage of.

The Jets are also still in the hunt for the playoffs, but the Jets have a much tougher road to get there. With the Buffalo Bills separating themselves from the rest of the AFC East, it is impossible for the Jets to make the playoffs as the division leader. They will likely need to win out and get help from several places around the league in order to make the field. The biggest question for them this week is quarterback Zach Wilson. The team has a winning record when he plays, but it’s mostly due to the stellar defense. I don’t think the Jaguars are going to come out and put up 40 points again, but will Wilson be able to keep par with the quarterback that was taken in front of him in the same draft class, in Lawrence?

Jacksonville wants a division title, and it’s within reach. The Jets have a world class defense, but the offense just doesn’t complement them enough to help them win games. I am taking the Jaguars not only to cover the 2.5-point spread here (per DraftKings Sportsbook), but to win the game outright. Get your popcorn ready for their season finale against Tennessee.