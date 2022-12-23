Speed Option: Bills at Bears

The Buffalo Bills are taking their five-game win streak on the road to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The weather looks like it will play a factor in the game once again. Read on or watch the video below for a quick update on the Bears in between stops on your last-minute gift shopping tour.

Chicago Bears 2022 results through Week 15

While the Bills have a five-game win streak, the Bears have a seven-game losing streak. They have been competitive in most of these games, including last week’s five-point loss to the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles, but they are still losing. It’s pretty much the ideal scenario for a team at the beginning of a rebuild.

Bears 19, 49ers 10 (1-0) Packers 27, Bears 10 (1-1) Bears 23, Texans 20 (2-1) Giants 20, Bears 12 (2-2) Vikings 29, Bears 22 (2-3) Commanders 12, Bears 7 (2-4) Bears 33, Patriots 14 (3-4) Cowboys 49, Bears 29 (3-5) Dolphins 35, Bears 32 (3-6) Lions 31, Bears 30 (3-7) Falcons 27, Bears 24 (3-8) Jets 31, Bears 10 (3-9) Packers 28, Bears 19 (3-10) Bye week Eagles 25, Bears 20 (3-11)

Head coach: Matt Eberflus

The Bears fired both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy after last season, and hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, respectively, as replacements. Eberflus had spent the previous four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator. This being his first season, he obviously has a 3-11 (0.214 W-L%) head-coaching record.

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

Eberflus poached Luke Getsy from one of his new division rivals to be the offensive coordinator. Getsy was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Packers for two seasons before Eberflus hired him. The Bears’ offense is ranked 19th in points per game and 23rd in yards per game.

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

Williams followed Eberflus from the Colts to the Bears this season. Williams was the defensive backs coach under Eberflus in Indy. He was the running backs coach at William & Mary while Sean McDermott was playing there, and the defensive backs coach when McDermott spent a year on the William & Mary staff as a graduate assistant. Chicago’s defense is ranked 30th in points per game allowed, and 22nd in yards per game allowed.

Bears offense starters

QB: Justin Fields

Justin Fields RB: David Montgomery

David Montgomery FB: Khari Blasingame ^

Khari Blasingame ^ WR: Equanimeous St. Brown ^

Equanimeous St. Brown ^ WR: Chase Claypool ^

Chase Claypool ^ TE: Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet LT: Braxton Jones *

Braxton Jones * LG: Cody Whitehair

Cody Whitehair C: Sam Mustipher

Sam Mustipher RG: Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins RT: Riley Reiff

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Bears defense starters

DE: Trevis Gipson

Trevis Gipson DT: Justin Jones ^

Justin Jones ^ DT: Mike Pennel, Jr. ^

Mike Pennel, Jr. ^ DE: Dominique Robinson *

Dominique Robinson * LB: Nicholas Morrow ^

Nicholas Morrow ^ LB: Matt Adams ^

Matt Adams ^ LB: Joe Thomas ^

Joe Thomas ^ CB: Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson CB: Kyler Gordon *

Kyler Gordon * S: DeAndre Houston-Carson

DeAndre Houston-Carson S: Jaquan Brisker *

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie