Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields presents a unique challenge to NFL defenses, and the Buffalo Bills will be the next team to try and contain the dynamic second-year player when the two teams square off Saturday in frigid conditions at Soldier Field.

Bills vs. Bears Week 16 previews

Read up on the top stories to watch when the Bills face the Bears, including how Buffalo’s safeties will need to be on high alert for deep throws by Fields, how the Bills have re-discovered their red zone magic on offense, what Buffalo’s defense needs to do to contain Fields, and more! Also included: an exploration on how Fields and this year’s Bears team is similar to Josh Allen and the Bills during Allen’s rookie season of 2018.

Bills-Bears injury report: Mitch Morse, Boogie Basham ruled out

The Bills will be without center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (ankle) when the team takes on the Bears Saturday on Christmas Eve. Morse, who suffered his sixth concussion in the win over the Miami Dolphins, remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Defensive tackles Ed Oliver (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are listed as questionable, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Oliver sat out Thursday’s practice, while Phillips was a limited participant.

What to make of Bills’ run defense woes?

Under defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s watch, the Bills’ run defense had slowly returned to form over their last three games heading into Week 15’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins. But despite coming away with a 32-29 win in the snow over Miami, should Bills fans be concerned, and what can Buffalo do to re-gain its stout form when it comes to containing the opposition’s ground game?

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how two injured Bills defenders, safety Micah Hyde and pass rusher Von Miller, are helping coach up Buffalo’s defense; what wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie bought his fellow wideouts for the holidays; and how executives Terrance Gray and Malik Boyd are making the most of a league-wide program aimed at connecting minority front-office prospects with ownership groups and senior executives.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings