Bills elevate Cole Beasley, Kingsley Jonathan from practice squad for Bears game

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. This is the second elevation for Beasley, and the first for Jonathan.

Beasley, 33, re-signed with Buffalo ahead of last week’s victory over the Miami Dolphins. He played in 11 snaps on Saturday, catching his lone target for a nine-yard gain. He started the game in the slot, but it was Isaiah McKenzie who took the majority of the snaps. With Buffalo down to four active wideouts on the roster, though, it’s no surprise that he’s been elevated from the practice squad for a second-straight week. He has one more practice-squad elevation remaining in the regular season before he’d have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Jonathan, 24, spent the offseason with Buffalo after signing as an undrafted free agent. He was released as part of the team’s final cut-downs in August, and he was claimed on waivers by the Bears. Jonathan appeared in five games for Chicago, notching four tackles on 35 defensive snaps over those five contests. He was released by the Bears on November 15, and he signed with Buffalo’s practice squad on November 17.

The Bills are dealing with some injuries on the defensive line. Defensive tackles Ed Oliver (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are both questionable to play in the game. Defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) has been ruled out with a calf injury. Perhaps this is a hint that at least one of the aforementioned defensive tackles will be able to play in the game, since Buffalo only elevated a fourth defensive end, and not an additional defensive tackle. Last week, Buffalo had defensive tackle Brandin Bryant on the active roster to replace Phillips, who missed the game with that shoulder injury. Bryant is now on the practice squad.