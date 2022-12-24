Bills vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears will play a cold contest on Christmas Eve, with temperatures feeling like the negative-teens with a blistering wind chill. Buffalo is looking to cling to that top spot in the AFC to make sure the conference goes through Orchard Park in the postseason.

Buffalo is an 8-point favorite over the downtrodden Bears, and the over/under is just 40. With the “Windy City” living up to its name, moving the ball through the air will be tough.

Bills Bears game details

Date: Saturday, December 24th, 2022

Saturday, December 24th, 2022 Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

1:00 PM Eastern Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois Weather Forecast: Really cold and windy

Bills Bears TV info

Television broadcast: CBS in local markets (view the map)

CBS in local markets (view the map) Announcers: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta

Bills Packers stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV) Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center

Bills vs Packers radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

