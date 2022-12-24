 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

By BillsFanChick
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears will play a cold contest on Christmas Eve, with temperatures feeling like the negative-teens with a blistering wind chill. Buffalo is looking to cling to that top spot in the AFC to make sure the conference goes through Orchard Park in the postseason.

Buffalo is an 8-point favorite over the downtrodden Bears, and the over/under is just 40. With the “Windy City” living up to its name, moving the ball through the air will be tough.

Bills Bears game details

  • Date: Saturday, December 24th, 2022
  • Time: 1:00 PM Eastern
  • Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
  • Weather Forecast: Really cold and windy

Bills Bears TV info

  • Television broadcast: CBS in local markets (view the map)
  • Announcers: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta

Bills Packers stream info

Bills vs Packers radio info

  • Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
  • Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

