The Buffalo Bills are seeking their sixth straight win, and their third straight AFC East title, when they face the Chicago Bears today in Christmas Eve Week 16 action.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.

Bills-Bears predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s trip to the Windy City will play out.

How to watch Bills vs. Bears

For those Bills fans who didn’t make the trip to Chicago to cheer on the Bills, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ competitive streak fuels him to greatness on the field as a catalyst for the offense, how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is preparing an alternate game plan in case of inclement weather on Saturday, how the Bills Backers of Chicago are rolling out the red carpet for Bills fans who brave the frigid conditions, and more!

