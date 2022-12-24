The Buffalo Bills are seeking their sixth straight win, and their third straight AFC East title, when they face the Chicago Bears today in Christmas Eve Week 16 action.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.
Bills-Bears predictions
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s trip to the Windy City will play out.
- How we see it: News writers offer predictions on Bills vs. Bears - Buffalo News
- Keys to the game and Sal’s prediction for Bills vs. Bears - Democrat & Chronicle
- How Justin Fields and the 2022 Bears compare to Josh Allen’s 2018 Bills - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills at Bears spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 16 NFL game - The Athletic (subscription required)
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 16 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 16 roundtable: Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins, the race for the AFC’s top seed - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Bears have found a way against the spread vs. AFC East teams - Buffalo News
- NFL Week 16 expert picks and odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles, Bengals vs. Patriots and every other game - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Week 16 picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s predictions - The Athletic (subscription required)
How to watch Bills vs. Bears
For those Bills fans who didn’t make the trip to Chicago to cheer on the Bills, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve: NFL Week 16 time, TV, live stream - newyorkupstate.com
- What channel is Bills vs. Bears game on? TV, live stream, radio - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Bears | How to watch, stream and listen | Week 16 - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Learn how wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ competitive streak fuels him to greatness on the field as a catalyst for the offense, how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is preparing an alternate game plan in case of inclement weather on Saturday, how the Bills Backers of Chicago are rolling out the red carpet for Bills fans who brave the frigid conditions, and more!
- Stefon Diggs knows he can be a catalyst: ‘I want to provide a spark for my team’ - Buffalo News
- PlayAction: Alternate call sheets are ready if Bills’ Ken Dorsey needs them - Buffalo News
- Bills Backers of Chicago ready to welcome fans to the Windy City - BuffaloBills.com
- Erik Brady: ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and the Bills are in Chi-town - Buffalo News
- Middle school students get up close with ‘Hannabill Lecter,’ their principal’s alter ego - Buffalo News
