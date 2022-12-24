Buffalo Bills Week 16 inactives at the Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears are set to square off in sub-freezing temperatures this afternoon, as the Windy City has become Arendelle for the weekend. The Bills can’t merely say, “Let It Go,” though, and no matter the temperature or the injuries, they’ll need to step up and win another one in adverse conditions against a scrappy opponent.

With regard to injuries, it’s Chicago, not Buffalo, who’s in worse shape today. While the Bills did declare their starting center and a key rotational defensive end out, the Bears had to put two starting cornerbacks on injured reserve yesterday. Their top three wideouts are all expected to miss the game, and even with stud running back Khalil Herbert returning, the Bears will be shorthanded on offense. Oh, I almost forgot: Chicago’s two normal starting guards are out today, as well.

It’s going to be a tough day at the office for both clubs, as wind chills well below zero are expected. Which players are on the inactive list for a contest at the Frozen Tundra of Soldier Field? Here’s the full list.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Another day, another healthy scratch for the fourth-year tight end. Quintin Morris serves as the sole backup to Dawson Knox.

C Mitch Morse

After suffering the sixth concussion of his career last week, Morse is still in protocol, so he’s out today. Ryan Bates, who signed an offer sheet with the Bears in March, should slide over from right guard and play center today.

OL Justin Murray

With Ike Boettger back active, Buffalo has ten offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. They normally carry eight on game day, so we’ll probably see two inactive players here each week. Murray is the healthy scratch.

DE Boogie Basham

Thanks to a calf injury, Basham is out this week. Kingsley Jonathan was elevated off the practice squad, so he’ll have a chance for some snaps against the team that claimed him off waivers after Buffalo cut him at the end of August.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie special teams contributor is a healthy scratch once again.

CB Xavier Rhodes

The veteran is a healthy scratch once again. Kaiir Elam should start across from Tre’Davious White, and Cam Lewis, whose roughing the punter penalty last week gave the Miami Dolphins a second chance at a touchdown drive, remains active.

S Dean Marlowe

Even after Damar Hamlin’s poor game last week, Marlowe is a healthy scratch.

Here are the inactive players for Chicago: