TE Dawson Knox headed to medical tent during first quarter of Bills-Bears

On the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive play in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears, tight end Dawson Knox landed hard on the frozen turf of Solider field and earned himself a trip to the medical tent.

Injury update: Tight end Dawson Knox returned to the field late in the second quarter.

Dawson Knox is going into the blue medical tent — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 24, 2022

Knox was able to walk off the field on his own, although he was accompanied by training staff that had come to his aid after his 24-yard catch.

Knox was replaced by Quintin Morris who scored the first touchdown of his career last week.

We’ll update this article if and when more information about Knox’s injury becomes available.