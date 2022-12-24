Bills OL Ryan Bates headed to locker room ahead of the half vs. Bears

The Buffalo Bills had to shift their offensive line for today’s game against the Chicago Bears as Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol.

The Bills started with guard Ryan Bates shifting over to take Morse’s place and Greg Van Roten getting the start in Bates’s spot, but now, late in the second quarter, with the Bills trailing the Bears 10-6, Bates took a hit that ended with him heading to the sideline. After walking slowly off the field, Bates was seen heading into the locker room with a team trainer.

Ryan Bates is now walking to the locker room with his helmet and an athletic trainer. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 24, 2022

As the Bills attempt to gain a lead before the half, Van Roten shifted to center and Ike Boettger, who was just elevated from the team’s PUP list, entered the game at guard right. Boettger is returning from an Achilles injury that he suffered in December of last year.