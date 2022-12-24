Bills DT Jordan Phillips leaves Bears game midway through third quarter

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips left the game midway through the fourth quarter with the Buffalo Bills leading the Chicago Bears 21-13.

Phillips injured his right shoulder three weeks ago as he chased — and ultimately dove at — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in garbage time of Buffalo’s Week 13 win. The eight-year veteran, who returned to the Bills this year after spending two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, was inactive in each of Buffalo’s last two games before finally getting some limited practice this week.

Phillips has been taking up space along the defensive line today helping to make the Chicago running game ineffective. However, after a tackle for a loss on a 2nd & 6, Phillips rolled up holding his arm and headed to the sidelines.