Buffalo Bills clinch third consecutive AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills have clinched their third consecutive AFC East division championship with their 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

Buffalo could have clinched this week with either a win (or tie) or a Miami Dolphins loss (or tie) to the Green Bay Packers, and decided to control their own destiny and take care of the win themselves.

This is the first time that the Bills have won three straight division titles since the franchise won four straight from 1988 through 1991. The 1990 club that clinched its third straight title was also the first of those storied ‘90s Bills teams to reach the Super Bowl, a feat that the 2022 Bills will look to replicate.

With the win, the Bills improve to 12-3 overall, ensure that their first playoff game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, and retain their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture with two games remaining in the regular season.