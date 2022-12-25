How the Buffalo Bills can clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture in Week 17 with a Monday Night Football road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and a little help from an also-ran in the AFC West.
Buffalo enters Week 17 in possession of the top seed in the conference. They’re tied with the Kansas City Chiefs at 12-3 overall, but hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs thanks to their 24-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 6. The Bengals, meanwhile, are 11-4 and nipping at both teams’ heels, and also already own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.
The Bills can clinch the top seed in the playoffs next weekend if the following two things happen:
- Kansas City loses to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon
- Buffalo beats Cincinnati on Monday night
When Buffalo and Cincinnati square off next week, the two longest winning streaks in the conference will be on the line; Buffalo has won six straight games, while Cincinnati has won seven straight. Meanwhile, the Chiefs host the 4-10 Broncos, who have already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention to close out a desperately disappointing campaign.
A Bills win in Cincinnati would put them at least two games ahead of both AFC North contenders, the Bengals and the 10-5 Baltimore Ravens, with one game to play — meaning that they would not be able to finish lower than the No. 2 seed in the conference. If that hypothetical Bills win is preceded by a Chiefs loss at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bills would have a one-game lead in the standings plus the head-to-head tiebreaker, giving them the top-seed clinch.
We’ll leave you to ruminate about the likelihood of that scenario coming to pass in the comments section below. Merry Christmas, Bills fans!
AFC playoff picture, Week 17
|Rank
|Team
|REC
|DIV
|CON
|PD
|STRK
|Rank
|Team
|REC
|DIV
|CON
|PD
|STRK
|1
|z — Buffalo Bills
|12-3
|3-2
|8-2
|+157
|W6
|2
|z — Kansas City Chiefs
|12-3
|4-0
|7-3
|+106
|W3
|3
|x — Cincinnati Bengals
|11-4
|2-3
|7-3
|+85
|W7
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7-8
|2-2
|6-4
|+22
|W3
|5
|x — Baltimore Ravens
|10-5
|3-1
|6-4
|+49
|W1
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|8-6
|2-3
|6-4
|-28
|W2
|7
|Miami Dolphins
|8-6
|2-2
|6-4
|+1
|L3
|8
|New England Patriots
|7-8
|2-2
|5-5
|+27
|L2
|9
|New York Jets
|7-8
|2-3
|5-6
|+2
|L4
|10
|Tennessee Titans
|7-8
|3-2
|5-6
|-43
|L5
|11
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7-8
|1-3
|3-7
|-55
|W2
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6-9
|3-2
|5-6
|-2
|L1
Loading comments...