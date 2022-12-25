How the Buffalo Bills can clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture in Week 17 with a Monday Night Football road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and a little help from an also-ran in the AFC West.

Buffalo enters Week 17 in possession of the top seed in the conference. They’re tied with the Kansas City Chiefs at 12-3 overall, but hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs thanks to their 24-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 6. The Bengals, meanwhile, are 11-4 and nipping at both teams’ heels, and also already own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

The Bills can clinch the top seed in the playoffs next weekend if the following two things happen:

Kansas City loses to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon

Buffalo beats Cincinnati on Monday night

When Buffalo and Cincinnati square off next week, the two longest winning streaks in the conference will be on the line; Buffalo has won six straight games, while Cincinnati has won seven straight. Meanwhile, the Chiefs host the 4-10 Broncos, who have already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention to close out a desperately disappointing campaign.

A Bills win in Cincinnati would put them at least two games ahead of both AFC North contenders, the Bengals and the 10-5 Baltimore Ravens, with one game to play — meaning that they would not be able to finish lower than the No. 2 seed in the conference. If that hypothetical Bills win is preceded by a Chiefs loss at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bills would have a one-game lead in the standings plus the head-to-head tiebreaker, giving them the top-seed clinch.

We’ll leave you to ruminate about the likelihood of that scenario coming to pass in the comments section below. Merry Christmas, Bills fans!