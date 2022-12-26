Bills vs. Bengals opening odds: Buffalo favored by one point

The game of the year is finally here. Two of the AFC’s juggernauts collide for Monday Night Football as the 12-3 Buffalo Bills head to Ohio to take on the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds slightly in favor of the Bills with a one-point spread.

This game will likely determine what team takes the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Bills have had their eyes on that prize since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in consecutive years in the playoffs. Hosting playoff games in Orchard Park, NY is ideal for the home team, and a nightmare for the away team. The Bills are coming off a convincing win against the Chicago Bears, but face a completely different level of competition in Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Bengals struggled to beat the New England Patriots, but good teams find ways to win, even when things aren’t going their way. The defending AFC champions have been on fire since starting the season off slow. They’ve cemented themselves firmly in the discussion for best team in the AFC along with the Bills and the Chiefs.

How will this game turn out? Will the Bills be able to shut down the high powered offense of the Bengals? Or will Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make it difficult for the Bills to win the conference for the first time in two decades? Stay connected with Buffalo Rumblings this week for all the news, rumors and talk headed into the huge matchup.