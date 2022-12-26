Off Tackle with John Fina: Thurman Thomas

Join former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle and first round pick John Fina, along with the Voice, Joe Miller, Monday night at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel as they host former Bills running back and Hall of Fame, Thurman Thomas. They will break down the Bills-Bears game, and get Thurman’s take on the game and the state of the Bills’ running game headed into the final stretch of the season! This will be an episode you definitely don’t want to miss.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

