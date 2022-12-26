Colts vs. Chargers: ‘Monday Night Football’ game pick and open thread

After an exciting weekend of football and all the holiday cheer, Monday Night Football should be a good one with playoff implications. The Los Angeles Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. The AFC is shaping up to put on one of the best shows in January in recent memory.

The Chargers have been playing inspired football over the last month, as they’ve won three of their last four games to put them in the position for a wild card spot. Justin Herbert has played most of the season with a rib injury that clearly affected his play, and there have been other injuries on each side of the ball that could have been disastrous for this team. Instead, they found a way to win close games and set themselves up for meaningful football at the end of the season.

The Colts have less to be excited about. At this point, interim head coach Jeff Saturday is coaching for the right to take over the role permanently. The team recently benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in hopes of finding a spark. But star running back Jonathan Taylor is out for the remainder of the year, and the offense just doesn’t have the depth to be afraid of.

Tonight’s matchup is about Justin Herbert and the offense. There have been questions at times about his ability to win games. He can make every throw, no one questions that. But at times he doesn’t seem to win the games he’s supposed to win in order to be mentioned with the other elite quarterbacks. I don’t think he’ll have that problem tonight. I’m taking the Chargers to win and cover the spread. Austin Ekeler is a monster out of the backfield, although I still don’t feel they’ve used him probably as of late this season. Look for him to make big plays for his QB and help his team win the time of possession.

