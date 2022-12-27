One Stat Recap: Bills run all over the Bears

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East this weekend with a win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It was another game where the Bills did not dominate, but still won handily.

One portion of the game where the Bills did dominate was the rushing game. Buffalo rushed for 254 yards compared to the Bears’ 80 yards. One may think that the Bills probably did so with many more attempts due to them leading by double digits from the middle of the third quarter onward. Nope: the Bills only had two more attempts than the Bears — 31 to 29. The 254 rushing yards are the most the Bills have had in the Sean McDermott era, and the most they have had since they ran for 272 yards in an overtime win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve 2016. Since those 254 yards came on just 31 attempts, the Bills recorded a yards per rushing attempt of 8.2. That is the second-highest of the McDermott era, and the eighth-highest in franchise history.

The running game isn’t the way the Bills usually beat their opponents, but it was as effective as Santa’s sleigh this Christmas Eve, and helped them lock up a third straight division title.