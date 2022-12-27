Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch at the Chicago Bears

For one half of football, it looked like the Buffalo Bills were doing everything that they could to blow a game against a plucky, but clearly inferior, Chicago Bears squad. The Bills shot themselves in the foot repeatedly with stupid penalties, bad turnovers, and dubious play-calling on offense.

Then, the second half happened, and what most of us expected to happen ended up occurring: the Bills won in a blowout, turning a 10-6 halftime deficit into a 35-13 victory. They did so by turning to the running game to drive the offense, a little-used tactic by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, but one that was used to great success on Christmas Eve.

How did our five Bills to watch fare this week? There were hits and misses, but overall, we feel pretty good about our choices.

RB Devin Singletary

Through one half of football, Buffalo trailed 10-6, and they’d run the ball ten times for 94 yards. The question I kept asking felt like an obvious one: If the team is running so well, why aren’t they doing it more? Well, in the second half, Buffalo did run it more, rushing 21 times for 160 more yards. The main man in the running game this week was Singletary, and I’d argue that it was the best game of his career as a rusher. For the third time in his career, Singletary topped 100 yards, rushing for 106 on the day. In his other two 100-yard rushing efforts, it took him over 20 carries to complete the job; however, Singletary needed just 12 carries this week. He also added a 33-yard touchdown on the ground, which was the third-longest rushing touchdown of his career. It was a great day overall for Buffalo’s running backs, as rookie James Cook had 11 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown of his own. If the Bills can have success on the ground to make it so that quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t have to play Superman every week, this is going to be a tough team to beat in January — and February. Singletary has been great when called upon this year, and I wouldn’t mind hearing his name called a comparable number of times in this season’s remaining games, especially if he’s running as effectively as he’s been.

C Ryan Bates

Part of the reason Buffalo was able to dominate in the run game was that the Bears were trying to stop Allen and the passing game. While that may be a given, the Bills were able to block effectively, and give their running backs huge lanes through which they could do damage. Bates was clean on his snaps, and he used his athleticism to pull, move to the second level, and clear rush lanes for his guys. Allen was under duress a little bit in this one, but it didn’t seem like the pressure was coming right up the middle through Bates. He missed some time at the end of the first half after a Bears defender rolled up on the back of his right knee, but he returned and played in 91% of the snaps for the game.

DE Shaq Lawson

Here’s what’s crazy about a guy like Lawson: he played 68% of the snaps, continuing as the starting right end in place of Von Miller. It didn’t feel like he had a huge day, as he had no sacks on the day. However, Lawson had four tackles, and two of those tackles went for a loss. He did exactly what he does best, which is set the edge and keep the quarterback in the pocket. When the opposing quarterback is having one of the best rushing seasons by a quarterback in the history of the game, that edge-setting is imperative to success. Lawson and the Bills defense held quarterback Justin Fields to just 11 yards on seven rushing attempts. Quick shoutout to Kingsley Jonathan here, too, who made his debut for Buffalo off the practice squad and played quite well spelling Lawson on that right side.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

There was a play in the second half where it looked as if Fields had some room to run, but as he committed to taking off, Buffalo’s rangy middle linebacker flew in out of nowhere to neutralize the threat. It was that kind of day for the Buffalo defense, as they ended up with 11 tackles for loss on the afternoon. After the Bears’ first drive, where Chicago marched 64 yards on eight plays, the Bills allowed just 132 yards on 51 plays the rest of the way. Edmunds played his role as the spy on Fields perfectly, and he also was on point in terms of reading his keys and reacting to the run. He had a game-high nine tackles in another stellar performance.

S Damar Hamlin

Well, it was a much better day at the office for Buffalo’s second-year safety, who was caught in some bad angles against the Miami Dolphins two Saturdays ago. This time, the coaching staff let Hamlin attack at the line of scrimmage, which is a much better use of his skill set than having him play the role of a deep safety. He’s missed seven tackles on the season, which is tied with Dane Jackson for the second-most on the team (linebacker Matt Milano leads with 13 missed tackles), but he did a good job this week against a run-heavy Chicago attack. He totaled six tackles, two of which went for a loss, on the afternoon.